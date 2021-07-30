Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DYLLF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

