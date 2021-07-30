AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend by 31.0% over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE AB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,934. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.