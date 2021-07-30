The Carlyle Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $50.47. 3,825,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.02.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

