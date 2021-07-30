North American Construction Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by 93.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 38,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.