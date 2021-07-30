Zacks: Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on CORT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

CORT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.77. 748,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,561. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,959,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

