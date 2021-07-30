Ferguson Shapiro LLC Sells 419 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 926,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after buying an additional 66,488 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 768,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $36.91. 43,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,109. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

