Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-$3.250 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,638. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

