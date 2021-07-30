Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.
SHOO stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.83. 547,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,367. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 182.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.43.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.
In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
