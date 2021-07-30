Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

SHOO stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.83. 547,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,367. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 182.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

