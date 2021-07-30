McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.50. 20,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

