Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.31. 107,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,413. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.10. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

