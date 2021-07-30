Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Announces Earnings Results

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

ASPN traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. 481,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,080. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.