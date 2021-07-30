Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE UL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. 97,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

