AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.520-$12.620 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.52-12.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.40. 581,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.16. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AbbVie stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

