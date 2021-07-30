Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce $86.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the highest is $89.50 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $36.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $371.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $375.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $441.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $442.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Century Casinos by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

CNTY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $11.21. 107,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,852. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 3.15.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

