Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report $36.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $140.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.07 million to $142.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $136.24 million, with estimates ranging from $129.52 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 63,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,965. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $227.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

