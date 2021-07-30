Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$12.00 target price (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

LUNMF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 640,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,233. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

