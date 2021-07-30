Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 128.6% in July

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.