Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

SIELY stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646. Shanghai Electric Group has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32.

Get Shanghai Electric Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2223 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.