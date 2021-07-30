Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Silgan stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,167. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

