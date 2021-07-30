First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.46. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,900. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

