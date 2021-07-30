Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:TNL traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.80. 1,535,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

