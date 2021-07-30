Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%.

Brunswick stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 816,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

