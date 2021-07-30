$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. II-VI reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Citigroup cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.68.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,732.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.81. 1,040,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,265. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

