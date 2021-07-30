UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $63,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,344,960. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $413.00. 76,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,146. The firm has a market cap of $389.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

