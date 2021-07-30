Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

