Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

GPK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.17. 2,879,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,284. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

