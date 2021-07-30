Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by 131.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 921,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,122. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

