CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 416,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,805,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 352,149 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 120,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IGR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 332,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,882. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

