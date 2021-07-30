Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in July

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ENDTF traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.68. 1,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.52 and a 12-month high of C$10.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9618 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

