862 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 540,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $100.70 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

