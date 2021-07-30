PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 3,984,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

