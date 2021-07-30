PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 3,984,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Earnings History for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

