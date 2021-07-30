MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Shares of MRC stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $756.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.52.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.