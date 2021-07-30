MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.
Shares of MRC stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $756.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.52.
MRC Global Company Profile
