648 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 648 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $618.55. 7,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,232. The company has a market capitalization of $294.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

