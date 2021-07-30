Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.44. Olin reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 955%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Shares of OLN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,331. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.