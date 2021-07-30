Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $18.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.00. 7,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,637. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

