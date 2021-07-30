Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 45,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.48. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

