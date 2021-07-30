Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.05.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 45,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.48. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.
Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
