Peony Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and $71,609.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 13,994,034 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

