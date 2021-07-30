Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.79. Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $391.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,069,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 121.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 627,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 63.2% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 532,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

