WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.6% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.65. The stock had a trading volume of 581,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

