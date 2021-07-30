Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATDRY. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,141. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

