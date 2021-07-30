San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Down 50.3% in July

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 172,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SJT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. 71,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,696. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.98% and a return on equity of 208.65%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

