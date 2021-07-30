Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Drops By 50.6%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $448,000.

TPZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,475. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.