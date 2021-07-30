Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the June 30th total of 55,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of WHG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. 48,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,398. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.17 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.