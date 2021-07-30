HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $26.20. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,741. The firm has a market cap of $435.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

