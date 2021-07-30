Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 166,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,898. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05.

