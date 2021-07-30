Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,751. The company has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 145.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

