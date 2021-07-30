Critical Review: Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) versus Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Polymetal International pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and Polymetal International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Group $648.55 million 4.13 $52.77 million N/A N/A Polymetal International $2.87 billion 3.64 $1.09 billion $2.25 9.80

Polymetal International has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Risk & Volatility

Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polymetal International has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Domino’s Pizza Group and Polymetal International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Polymetal International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and Polymetal International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Polymetal International beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

