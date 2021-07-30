Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.48. Qorvo posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $11.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,011. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

