HNP Capital LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

