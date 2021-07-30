Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UBS Group (UBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UBS Group (NYSE: UBS):

7/26/2021 – UBS Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/23/2021 – UBS Group was given a new $15.89 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – UBS Group was given a new $15.80 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – UBS Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – UBS Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/19/2021 – UBS Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2021 – UBS Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – UBS Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of UBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. 145,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in UBS Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 2,735,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,005 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,018,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,809,000 after acquiring an additional 419,443 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in UBS Group by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,186,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 541,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

